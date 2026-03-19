





A huge illegal dumping ground linked to indoor marijuana cultivation has been uncovered in San Miguel de Salinas, where tonnes of waste from cannabis grow operations were allegedly discarded in secluded countryside near the Cartagena post-transfer canal.

The Guardia Civil and San Miguel Local Police are investigating eleven separate dumping points after a complaint from the local residents’ association, San Miguel Arcángel. Officers found large quantities of material typically used in illegal indoor cannabis farms, including fertiliser containers, growing substrate, plant cuttings, flowerpots, powerful lamps, air filters and other cultivation equipment.

The waste was spread across an area of almost half a kilometre on rough land near the canal service road, a route frequently used by cyclists and walkers, many of them foreign residents travelling between Orihuela Costa and San Miguel de Salinas. Some of the dumping sites are reportedly within the canal protection zone, which falls under the authority of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation.

Investigators believe the rubbish was deposited gradually over recent months. Much of it had been carefully sealed in large bags, suggesting it had been discreetly removed from indoor growing sites to avoid detection. Among the waste were thousands of kilos of specialist growing soil, chemical fertiliser containers, solvents, pesticides, pH regulators and cannabis plant remains, some of which still gave off the distinctive smell of marijuana.

Indoor cannabis production is known to rely on sophisticated and expensive equipment, often hidden in abandoned warehouses, basements or outbuildings with sealed windows. The discovery of high-powered lighting systems, ventilation filters and climate-control equipment at the site points to the hurried dismantling of one or more illegal grow operations.

San Miguel Town Hall has already started clearing the area at its own expense, despite the land being privately owned. Workers removed more than three tonnes of waste on Wednesday alone, but the clean-up is expected to take more than a week due to the scale of the dumping. Local authorities say it is not the first time the municipality has had to foot the bill to remove this kind of illegal waste, with the area increasingly being used to dispose of evidence linked to clandestine cannabis production.