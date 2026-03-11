



Plans for a long-awaited second health centre in Orihuela Costa have moved a step closer after regional health authorities gave the green light for the project to advance.

The announcement was made by Pepe Vegara, who was joined by the councillor for health Irene Celdrán, urban planning councillor Matías Ruiz, and coastal affairs councillor Manuel Mestre.

The project has received a favourable report from the Conselleria de Sanidad, allowing the administrative process to move forward through a delegation of powers to the Orihuela City Council to develop the healthcare facility.

The new centre is expected to require an investment of close to €10 million, covering both the construction of the building and the preparation of the municipal plot where it will be located.

Celdrán described the development as a significant step forward for residents who have long demanded improved healthcare services in the area.

“This is an important day for the Orihuela coast and especially for residents who have waited a long time for real solutions and a genuine commitment to their healthcare,” she said.

Long-awaited healthcare improvement

The councillor stressed that the project represents far more than the construction of a new building.

“When we talk about a second health centre, we are not just talking about bricks and mortar. We are talking about peace of mind for older residents, security for families, closer care, fewer journeys, shorter waiting times and more dignified healthcare for the people who live on the coast year-round,” she said.

Population growth in Orihuela Costa in recent years has placed increasing pressure on public services, particularly healthcare.

Officials say the new facility will help meet that growing demand and improve access to medical care for the area’s expanding population.

Details of the project

According to Ruiz, the town hall has already made available a 13,000-square-metre municipal plot located in the Villarosa H1 sector of Orihuela Costa. The site is designated for public facilities and meets the requirements set out in the regional government’s functional plan for the health centre.

The project envisages a healthcare building of around 3,000 square metres, along with space for approximately 300 parking spaces.

The favourable report from the regional health authority estimates the total cost of the project at €8,870,766, including €8.18 million for construction works and around €690,000 for technical services, including project design and construction supervision.

Medical services planned

The proposed centre will include a range of healthcare services, such as:

Five general practitioner consultation rooms

Five nursing consultation rooms

Two paediatric consultations with dedicated paediatric nursing rooms

Blood extraction rooms

A midwife consultation and women’s health area

A dental surgery

Radiology services

Patient care areas, storage facilities and staff changing rooms

Funding and timeline

The project will be delivered through cooperation between the Generalitat Valenciana and Orihuela City Council, with funding primarily coming from the regional administration.

The local authority will be responsible for preparing the plot and surrounding area, representing an estimated municipal investment of around €1 million.

Ruiz said the council hopes to launch the tender for drafting the project later this year, once the delegation of powers from the regional health department is formally confirmed. If the process proceeds as planned, construction works could be tendered during 2027.

Responding to a long-standing demand

Mestre welcomed the investment, saying it will significantly improve healthcare capacity in the coastal district and respond to a long-standing demand from residents.

Mayor Vegara also underlined the government’s commitment to improving services in Orihuela Costa, which he described as “one of the jewels of the municipality and an extraordinary place to live.”

He acknowledged that much work remains to be done after years in which the area’s needs were not fully addressed but insisted the council is continuing to invest in new infrastructure and services.

“Projects such as this second health centre are part of our roadmap to keep improving Orihuela Costa and ensure residents receive the services they deserve,” he said.