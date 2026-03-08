Home Local Costa Blanca Edition 1118 of The Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader Newspaper 9... The only publication you need for the latest English-language news, sport and events from across Torrevieja, Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada, Mar Menor, Quesada, Guardamar and La Marina. LocalCosta BlancaEditor PicksHeadlineInternationalCosta CalidaMar MenorNewsMediaMembers OnlyOrihuela-CostaSpainTorreviejaVirtual Newspaper Edition 1118 of The Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader Newspaper 9 – 15 March 2026 By Staff Reporter - 08/03/2026 0 Share FacebookXWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail Membership Required This content is available to members only. Sign up to unlock access or log in if you already have an account. Sign Up Log In RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Orihuela Marks International Women’s Day with Equality March Through City Centre KNIFE-WIELDING STREET TERROR: Teen Robbery Suspect Nabbed After 10-CRIME Spree Bank Siege Drama as Masked Machete Gang Hold Hostages in San Pedro Orihuela Costa to finally get it’s €2.3M Drinking Water Lifeline 580 People receive healing in a bumper first year for the PA Community and Wellbeing Centre PP put weight behind construction of Second Health Center in Orihuela Costa Major Bridge Blunder as width of proposed AP-7 Footbridge Shrinks by a Metre Court Bombshell in Orihuela Costa Road Maintenance Saga as Contractor Cleared of Breach John George Murder: TORREVIEJA Killing Sparks Probe Into ‘Liverpool Gun-For-Hire’ TORREVIEJA COUNCILLOR REASSURES RESIDENTS AFTER SQUATTER SCARE La Serena Delivers the Drama for San Miguel Golf Women Who Shape Society Take the Spotlight in Orihuela! Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Create an account Create an account Welcome! Register for an account your email your username A password will be e-mailed to you. Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment