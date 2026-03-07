



Orihuela Costa is set to get a major boost to its drinking water security after Orihuela City Council launched a tender for a €2.34 million reservoir project designed to double emergency water reserves for the rapidly growing coastal area.

The new tank will be built next to the existing reservoir in the El Canal area and will hold 6,000 cubic metres of water, effectively doubling reserve capacity from five hours to around ten hours in the event of a breakdown or supply disruption.

Local officials say the investment is long overdue, with the coastal district suffering from insufficient reserve capacity for more than a decade despite continuous population growth and expanding urban development. Authorities admit the shortfall dates back to at least 2010, highlighting years of limited infrastructure planning as the area’s population steadily increased.

Although residents may not immediately notice any change—since water already flows normally from their taps—the project is intended to strengthen the system’s resilience, ensuring that homes and businesses can still be supplied if problems occur in the network.

The reservoir, estimated to take around eight months to build once works begin, forms the first phase of a broader Drinking Water Supply Master Plan aimed at modernising the hydraulic infrastructure serving the coast. Future stages include new intake points, pumping stations and additional reservoirs to support both existing homes and further development planned under the municipal urban plan.

Mayor Pepe Vegara said the project addresses a long-standing infrastructure gap and reflects the need to plan essential services for the future rather than focusing only on visible short-term projects.

With the coastal population continuing to rise—particularly due to tourism and international residents—the reservoir is seen as a critical step toward safeguarding water supply for thousands of households in one of the municipality’s fastest-growing areas.