



The PA Community and Wellbeing Centre in Los Montesinos first opened its doors a little over a year ago in January 2025.

At the time, founder and owner Paul Hamnett stressed that the main focus of the spiritual centre would be on healing, although it caters to many aspects of spirituality, with workshops, circles, services and demonstrations of mediumship by local and international mediums. After all, as Paul says:

‘Healing is at the heart of everything we do here at the Centre, whether it’s hands-on healing, psychic development, or learning skills such as Reiki, Tarot reading, mediumship, ESP or working with crystals.

It all helps us to heal, emotionally, spiritually and even physically. It’s a huge part of what we do here.’

During 2025, an impressive 580 people received hands-on healing in the two dedicated therapy rooms at the Centre. And that doesn’t include all the people who have received healing at the Divine Sunday services, or the weekly healing services which are currently held on Thursdays at 2.00 pm. Nor does it include those whose names are entered in the Centre’s Healing Book, or on the Healing Wall on the website, who receive absent healing each week.

The team of healers who volunteer their services in return for a free will donation towards the Centre’s running costs are justifiably proud of this achievement, which is likely to be surpassed during 2026 as word spreads and more people discover the Centre.

Technology plays its part as well, as the Centre boasts a number of frequency-based healing and diagnostic machines, and again, those who have been helped by these machines are not included in the figure of 580 – that’s just people who have sought and received hands-on healing.

Many of these people return on a regular basis and recommend the Centre to friends, helping to build a happy, caring community where people can go for healing, to learn more about spirituality, or just to enjoy a drink and a chat in Café Zen, the social hub of the Centre.

The PA Community and Wellbeing Centre is a non-profit enterprise, so once running costs and incidental expenses have been paid, any surplus is donated to charity, and at the end of 2025 the Centre was able to donate around €1,500 to local charitable causes.

This was in addition to a number of benefit events hosted to assist local individuals and animal shelters. Moving forward, the team are working with the Ayuntamiento and a local children’s charity to identify how they can help local people and animals in need.

Val, who helps source workshops, courses and circles and also organises services says:

‘We will continue to work with the community, for the community, healing and helping wherever we can. We look forward to making new connections, and strengthening our existing relationships with the people of Los Montesinos, and we’d like to thank everyone who makes this possible by supporting our events and donating time and money to help the Centre in its work.’

The PA Community and Wellbeing Centre and Café Zen is located at Calle San Tarsicio 18, Los Montesinos, 03187

WhatsApp: 34 614 28 05 28