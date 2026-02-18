



Orihuela, 13 February 2026 — Cámara de Comercio de Orihuela has launched a new scheme aimed at helping micro and small businesses take part in Spain’s Dual Vocational Training (FP Dual) system.

The Support Programme for Dual FP Tutors is designed to make it easier for SMEs to integrate the dual training model into their daily operations. The initiative is backed by the Cámara de Comercio de España, CaixaBank Dualiza Foundation and the Bertelsmann Foundation, with co-funding from the European Social Fund Plus.

Under the programme, participating companies are supported by an external tutor—an experienced professional who works alongside the in-house company tutor. This support covers coordination with education centres, student selection and monitoring, learning plan design and administrative procedures, helping businesses overcome common barriers such as limited staff resources, lack of experience and bureaucracy.

The model has already proven effective nationwide. In the 2024/2025 edition, 76% of participating companies had never previously worked with Dual FP. With the support of external tutors, these firms were able to understand their role as training providers and successfully integrate the system into their operations.

Cámara Orihuela said the initiative strengthens local support for SMEs, expands the reach and quality of Dual FP and reinforces the role of small businesses in training future professionals—boosting competitiveness and workforce preparedness.

The programme is open to micro-enterprises (fewer than 10 employees), small companies (fewer than 50 employees) and self-employed professionals with at least two staff members. Further information and registration are available through the Training and Employment section of the Cámara Orihuela website.