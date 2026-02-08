



CD THADER – 3 CFI ALICANTE – 1

BY STEVE HIBBERD

Raul Mora´s blue & white striped warriors continued their excellent run of home results in Rojales, as they eased past CFI Alicante. This comprehensive victory evened out the score from when they narrowly lost at Alicante last October.

Not having played a competitive match for 2 weeks (last weekends match at Alberic was postponed due to inclement weather), they must have been apprehensive at the arrival of promotion seeking CFI. New signings Pablo & Juan Canals made their squad debuts, in a side that desperately needed to continue the positive ´fortress Moi Gomez Stadium´ mentality.

Livewire, marauding full back Mathis, struck a beauty on 5 mins, which was desperately saved by visiting keeper Molina at the foot of his near post on 5 mins. Six mins later, a fierce drive by Serhiy was fumbled by Molina into the path of Guille, who clinically lobbed the stranded keeper, putting the hosts ahead.

Less than a minute had elapsed, before their advantage was doubled. Following a quick break out from defence, the ball was played to Serhiy, who then proceeded to slide the ball under a hapless keeper from an acute angle. Serhiy should have helped himself to a brace on 18 mins, but when faced with a clear run at goal, his indecisiveness resulted in the danger being averted.

Midway through the half, Luis was called upon to twice makes saves in quick succession, as Thader´s keeper was stirred from his slumber. Not surprisingly, the game was all but put to bed on 39 mins, following a well worked move. An inch perfect 20 yard cross from Guille, found Mathis lurking at the far post, who then coolly fired home from close range.

Luis was called upon on 47 mins, saving well from a goal bound CFI effort. Nasty looking injuries to Thader men Berni & Guille, took a bit off the shine of a hard days work, but hopefully they are not as bad as initially appeared.

Having maintained a low profile in the first half, ref Aaron Garcia certainly showed his other side in the new half, when he proceeded to caution no less than 7 players.

He also brandished a red card in the direction of Thader´s dugout, to their performance coach, for derogatory comments made. All in all, the 2nd half proved to be a damp squid, as Thader appeared content to sit back and defend their lead. CFI did manage a consolation goal inside stoppage time, courtesy of a headed goal at the far post by Bemjillos, following a sweet assist from the left wing.

This encouraging result lifts Thader up to 9th place in the Community division on 23 points. Next weekend they make the trip up the AP7 towards Calpe, hoping to improve on the 1-1 draw, from the last time the 2 sides met.

