



Torrevieja’s Socialist Party has backed Mayor Eduardo Dolón’s call for additional security personnel but says the city’s rapid growth also requires urgent investment in schools, healthcare, public housing and infrastructure.

PSOE municipal spokesperson Bárbara Soler welcomed the fall in recorded crime during the first seven months of 2026 and praised the work of the Civil Guard, National Police and other security personnel operating in the municipality.

“More officers are needed, and we have always defended that position,” Soler said, recalling that the PSOE supported a council motion calling for additional personnel.

She argued that the national government had rebuilt staffing levels following the loss of thousands of State security posts between 2012 and 2017. Although Torrevieja was receiving more officers, she acknowledged that the increase was progressing more slowly than the city required.

Soler said the PSOE would support Dolón in pressing for further security resources but noted that his demand for 100 additional officers could not be fulfilled immediately because new positions must be allocated across Spain.

However, she said the staffing debate could not be separated from Torrevieja’s rapid and, in her view, poorly controlled urban expansion.

“The city has grown to such an extent that its public services have been unable to keep pace,” she said.

The Socialist spokesperson called on the mayor to show the same determination when demanding improvements from the Valencian Government in areas under regional control, particularly education, healthcare and housing.

According to Soler, successive urban developments have brought thousands of new residents to Torrevieja without a corresponding expansion of essential services. She said the resulting pressure was now evident across the municipality.

“The problem is not limited to security,” she said. “Education and healthcare services are overwhelmed, access to housing has become a serious problem, and the city also faces difficulties involving mobility and infrastructure.”

In education, the PSOE is calling for additional schools and secondary schools, improved facilities, more staff and resources, and an expanded range of vocational training courses. It also opposes reductions affecting Torrevieja’s Official Language School.

On healthcare, Soler said the proposed expansion of facilities was necessary but would remain insufficient if the city continued to approve major new developments without adequately planning for future demand.

The party is also urging the Generalitat to use all available measures to improve access to affordable and public housing, including provisions contained in Spain’s Housing Law.

Soler said the PSOE would continue supporting proposals that genuinely benefited residents, regardless of which political party introduced them. However, she insisted that every level of government must accept responsibility for the services falling within its jurisdiction.

“We agree with Eduardo Dolón when he calls for more Civil Guard officers,” she concluded. “We hope he will also support demands for more schools, healthcare resources and public housing. Torrevieja cannot continue growing unless its public services grow at the same pace.”