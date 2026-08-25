



Orihuela’s Socialist Party has accused the council of failing to maintain and inspect lifeguard stations along Orihuela Costa, claiming several facilities are dirty, damaged and unsuitable for emergency care or staff working through the summer heat.

Socialist councillor Juan López said party representatives inspected several stations after receiving complaints from beach users who had been treated inside them.

According to the PSOE, the reported problems include poor cleanliness, damaged toilets and electrical sockets, broken doors that cannot be properly secured and windows that have remained smashed for more than a year. Some broken windows have reportedly been boarded up rather than repaired.

The party also raised concerns about working conditions. Several stations allegedly lack air conditioning, while ventilation is particularly poor in buildings where windows have been covered. Some facilities also have no refrigerator or microwave for lifeguards working long shifts during the hottest months.

“These buildings are used to treat injuries, illness, accidents and emergencies,” López said. “We are not asking for luxury. We are talking about cleanliness, safety, ventilation and minimum conditions for treating people and allowing staff to work.”

The Lifeguard post at Cala Mosca

Orihuela City Council provides the contractor with 11 municipal lifeguard stations. Under the contract, the operator must keep them in perfect condition and carry out cleaning and maintenance. The company must also report deterioration that could present a danger, while authorised council personnel may enter the facilities to inspect the service.

López argued that the contractor’s maintenance responsibilities did not remove the council’s obligation to supervise compliance.

“One issue is who must pay for or repair a window; another is who has the responsibility to prevent it remaining boarded up for months,” he said.

The 2026 lifeguard service began during Easter. Before the main summer season, the contract required an official handover report documenting the condition of council-owned equipment and facilities.

The PSOE is demanding to know which defects were recorded, when the council became aware of them and what measures were taken. López said officials had several months to inspect the stations and resolve any problems before the busiest period.

The party said the reported conditions were particularly unacceptable given the cost of the rescue, lifeguard and ambulance service. The contract covering the 2024–2027 seasons is worth €3.81 million, including just over €1.01 million for 2026.

The PSOE will present a motion at September’s council meeting calling for a technical assessment and modernisation of all 11 stations before the 2027 season. Proposed improvements include better air conditioning and ventilation, upgraded toilets and electrical systems, secure doors and windows, improved staff areas and stronger municipal inspections.

The current agreement expires after the 2027 season but can be extended for another year in 2028. López said councillors should not approve an extension automatically without first reviewing the service and ensuring that the facilities meet appropriate standards.

“PP and Vox must decide what kind of service they want for our beaches after 2027,” he said. “Orihuela cannot claim tourism excellence while its lifeguard stations remain in this condition.”