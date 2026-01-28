Activities For Torrevieja’s 2026 Day of the Tree





Nearly 1,000 fourth-grade students from local schools will plant trees and shrubs in the La Mata–Torrevieja Lagoons Natural Park.

This is according to Torrevieja Councillors for Education and the Environment, Ricardo Recuero and Antonio Vidal, in tree-planting and ecological restoration activities planned to mark the Day of the Tree.

These initiatives, involving students from all educational centres in Torrevieja. They began on Monday, 26 January, and will continue in the Natural Park until Friday, 30 January.

The educational and environmental programme aims to raise awareness among young people about the importance of ecological regeneration and proper planting practices. According to Francisco Martínez, Director-Conservator of the Natural Park, the Torrevieja initiative is one of the most participatory and significant of its kind in Spain. The project is also supported by workers and specialist teams from other natural parks in the region.

A total of 800 to 900 native plants will be planted by nearly 1,000 students from 14 schools in a designated area of the Natural Park. Species include kermes oak, mastic tree, tamarisk, lavender, juniper, blackthorn, dwarf palm, santolina, Aleppo pine, buckthorn, rosemary, and carob tree.

AGAMED has been responsible for preparing and adapting the planting area, located in the upper zone of the Park, as well as providing emergency irrigation systems and protective guards for the plants.

In addition, during the previous week, fourth-grade students attended educational talks on planting techniques and the importance of regenerating and expanding forest areas in a protected natural environment such as the Torrevieja Natural Park.