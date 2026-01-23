Torrevieja Showcases Ambitious Urban Transformation at FITUR





TORREVIEJA, January 23, 2026 — Torrevieja is presenting one of the most ambitious urban transformation processes in its history at the International Tourism Fair (FITUR), unveiling a comprehensive strategy designed to modernize the city while enhancing the quality of life for residents and visitors alike.

At the heart of the presentation is a promotional video highlighting the profound renewal currently underway across the municipality. The transformation is rooted in Torrevieja’s identity, with the sea, the natural environment and the city’s distinctive character serving as the guiding pillars of a series of strategic projects distributed throughout the urban area.

The announcement was made at the central square of the Comunitat Valenciana stand, where Mayor Eduardo Dolón, Tourism Councillor Rosario Martínez and the Director General of Tourism, Israel Martínez, were joined by the First Vice President of the Valencian Government, Susana Camarero. The presentation was attended by tourism professionals, institutional representatives and media outlets.

Port, Coastline and Heritage as Drivers of Change

Among the flagship projects unveiled at FITUR is the comprehensive renovation of the Port of Torrevieja. With a planned investment of €94.5 million, the project will open the port to the city, transforming it into a year-round hub for leisure, dining and entertainment.

Along the coastline, the redevelopment of the Playa de los Locos promenade aims to improve accessibility and create a wide pedestrian-friendly seafront space that integrates respectfully with the surrounding environment. The project represents an estimated investment of €10.1 million.

Urban renewal efforts also place strong emphasis on cultural and historical heritage. The Eras de la Sal complex will undergo a major transformation that includes a new auditorium, the Museum of the Sea and Salt, and the restoration of the historic Ice Factory building as a Tourist Information Office. This cultural initiative is backed by an investment of €31.1 million and is set to become one of the city’s landmark projects.

Nature, Wellbeing and Sustainability

Torrevieja’s model for future development also prioritizes nature and wellbeing. The enhancement of the Natural Park of the Lagoons, together with the rehabilitation of the former “La Química” facilities in the salt flats as a designated bathing area, seeks to balance tourism development with environmental protection. These initiatives represent a combined investment of €11.1 million.

Revitalising the City Centre and Local Commerce

The revitalisation of the city centre is another key pillar of the transformation strategy. The refurbishment of the La Plasa building and the redevelopment of its surrounding commercial area are designed to boost local commerce, improve accessibility and create more attractive urban spaces for both residents and visitors. The total investment in these projects amounts to €9.6 million.

Education, Talent and the Future

Torrevieja’s commitment to knowledge and innovation is reflected in the new University Campus located in the city centre. Designed to integrate academic activity with the business sector, the facility has capacity for 430 people and will come into operation in the first quarter of the year. The project has involved a total investment of €4.8 million and aims to attract young talent while diversifying the local economy.

Sport and Quality of Life

Sport also plays a central role in the city’s transformation strategy. Over the past four years, the City Council has invested €20 million in sports infrastructure, including the construction of the María Jesús Viuda Sports Pavilion, improvements to the Nelson Mandela Football Stadium and the renovation of racket sports facilities with new padel and fronton courts.

FITUR as a Global Showcase

Through its presence at FITUR, Torrevieja is positioning itself as a city in progress—one that is evolving through a model of orderly, sustainable and competitive development. The strategy aims to project a renewed image of the municipality, attract new tourism and economic opportunities, and consolidate Torrevieja as a modern, diverse destination with a clear vision for the future.