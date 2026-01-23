2-Ball Greensome for the Inbetweeners at El Plantio.





The members of the Inbetweeners Golf Society enjoyed a different type of game this week. We have been fortunate this year to welcome many new members from a variety of countries, and to get to know each other a little better; the original members were paired with the newcomers.

This week’s format was a 2-ball Greensome, played in extremely strong winds that ensured jumpers and jackets were firmly held on throughout the round. Despite the blustery conditions, El Plantio was in excellent condition, as always, offering its usual stern test with demanding fairways and lightning-fast greens that kept everyone on their toes.

After the game, everyone gathered in the clubhouse for some well-earned refreshments and to congratulate the winners as they received their prizes.

All in all, it was another thoroughly enjoyable day for the Society, marked by plenty of good golf and, as always, excellent company — not to mention the opportunity to learn a few new words in foreign languages!

The Day’s Winners

1st place: Eugenio Lara and Kicki Modin – 36 points (won on countback)

Eugenio Lara and Kicki Modin – 36 points (won on countback) 2nd place: Francis Heselmans and Bertrand La Font – 36 points

Francis Heselmans and Bertrand La Font – 36 points 3rd place: Colin Taylor and Roy Harris – 33 points

Colin Taylor and Roy Harris – 33 points 4th place: Ian Wanty and Lesley Cullen – 32 points

A big well done to everyone who took part, and special congratulations to all our winners!

Looking for a golf society where the banter is as good as the birdies?

Visit www.inbetweenersgolfsociety.com to see upcoming games and find out how to become a member. All skill levels and nationalities are welcome — because at The Inbetweeners, everyone’s part of the game.