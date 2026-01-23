Torrevieja Redevelopment Set to Create New Public Bathing Area in Pink Lagoon





TORREVIEJA, January 23, 2026 — Torrevieja City Council and Salins España have taken a significant step toward formalising a cooperation agreement for the rehabilitation of the former industrial complex known as La Química, with the aim of opening the site to public use and creating a designated bathing area in the Pink Lagoon of Torrevieja.

On Wednesday afternoon, Torrevieja Mayor Eduardo Dolón and Salins España’s Managing Director, Óscar de Vicente, publicly reaffirmed the firm commitment of both institutions to advance the institutional and technical collaboration agreement that will enable the launch of the project’s initial phases.

Mayor Dolón explained that legal teams from both Torrevieja City Council and Salins are currently drafting the agreement, which will define the responsibilities and obligations of each party. Once the remaining legal matters are resolved in the coming days, the agreement is expected to be submitted for approval to the Local Government Board.

The project will involve a municipal investment of €11.1 million and will focus primarily on preserving the extensive industrial heritage located within the salt flats, while enabling the creation of a bathing and thalassotherapy area. The initiative has been designed to fully respect environmental and heritage protection requirements in the surroundings of the Torrevieja Lagoon and will be entirely compatible with the ongoing industrial activity carried out by the New Leasing Company of the Torrevieja Salt Works.

In this context, the mayor highlighted studies conducted by the University of Alicante, the Complutense University of Madrid and Carlos III University of Madrid, which support the health benefits associated with the waters and muds of the Torrevieja Lagoon.

Mayor Dolón also expressed his appreciation to the Salins Group for its strong commitment to the project and for the company’s willingness to facilitate the completion of all administrative procedures required for the approval and signing of the cooperation agreement.

Once formally signed by both parties, the agreement will be submitted to the Spanish Directorate-General for State Heritage for final validation.