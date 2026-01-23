Orihuela Honours Tiny Talent at the 16th “Las Abarcas Desiertas” School Awards





Orihuela recently celebrated the 16th edition of the school competition “Las Abarcas Desiertas”, with City Councilor for Education Vicente Pina attending the awards ceremony alongside Aitor Larrabide, President of the Miguel Hernández Cultural Foundation, and José Luis Ferris, Director of the Miguel Hernández Chair at UMH.

Pina praised the remarkable increase in participation this year, noting that the number of submissions rose by approximately 200, totaling 1,150 entries from local preschool students. “We have far surpassed last year’s submissions, and this is the standard we want to maintain. At the Orihuela City Council, we are committed to keeping the legacy of our beloved poet alive,” he said.

Aitor Larrabide highlighted the importance of nurturing the poet’s legacy among the youngest residents: “Children are the future of our community. This competition celebrates their creativity, but it also honors the dedication of their teachers and families.”

José Luis Ferris reflected on the contrast between the poverty that once inspired Miguel Hernández and the vibrant, imaginative “abarcas” (traditional sandals) that children created in their artwork. “From these empty abarcas, from that sense of absence, the children have expressed what comes straight from their hearts, their souls, and their imagination,” he remarked.

This year, students from a wide range of local schools participated, including CEIP Maestro Ismael García, CEIP Andrés Manjón, CC Jesús María San Agustín, CC Jesús María San Isidro, Colegio Oleza, CRA Azahar, CEIP San Bartolomé, CEIP Miguel Hernández, CEIP Virgen de la Puerta, CEIP Virgen de Monserrate, CC Ntra. Sra. del Carmen, CEIP Virgen de los Desamparados, CEIP Josefina Manresa, and CEIP Ntra. Sra. del Pilar.

The award winners were:

Irene Martínez Fernández , CEIP Maestro Ismael García – EI3 Award

, CEIP Maestro Ismael García – EI3 Award Tasnim Zerktouni Zaki , CEIP Andrés Manjón – EI4 Award

, CEIP Andrés Manjón – EI4 Award Mauro Sanz Mateo , CC Jesús María San Agustín – EI5 Award

, CC Jesús María San Agustín – EI5 Award Cynthia Cuenca González , CC Jesús María San Isidro

, CC Jesús María San Isidro India del Amor Bas , Colegio Oleza

, Colegio Oleza Mateo Riquelme Pérez , CRA Azahar

, CRA Azahar Wissal El Orfi , CEIP San Bartolomé

, CEIP San Bartolomé Narwa Bounaceur , CEIP Miguel Hernández

, CEIP Miguel Hernández Amin Bounjhila Taissir , CEIP Virgen de la Puerta

, CEIP Virgen de la Puerta Ayra Lucía Poveda Hernández , CEIP Virgen de Monserrate

, CEIP Virgen de Monserrate Gala Nidriotakis Minguez , CC Ntra. Sra. del Carmen

, CC Ntra. Sra. del Carmen Paula Méndez Berna , CEIP Virgen de los Desamparados

, CEIP Virgen de los Desamparados Aichata Moussa , CEIP Josefina Manresa

, CEIP Josefina Manresa Mateo Rodríguez Sampil, CEIP Ntra. Sra. del Pilar

The 16th “Las Abarcas Desiertas” competition once again highlighted the creativity, imagination, and talent of Orihuela’s youngest residents, keeping alive the memory and inspiration of poet Miguel Hernández through art and education.