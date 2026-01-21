SEAGATE WEALTH ANGLING SERIES 2026 – MATCH ONE





Fourteen members of UCMG turned out on a nippily morning Sunday 18th January for the first of 12 matches in the Seagate Wealth Management sponsored series which are all to be held at the only ‘commercial style’ fishery of El Bosquet, just outside the village of San Felipe Neri (close to Catral).

As we have the complete venue to ourselves, the pegging is allowed to be generous and we do take the opportunity to ensure each angler has space on at least one side but in the main, space on both sides.

The “Juggernaut” (John ‘Juggers’ Havercroft) keeps rolling and rolling along and it is now becoming a task to put the brakes on.

Juggers is the in-form angler right now and when he drew peg 18 on B Section (The Wides) – actually, the last one in the hat – his smile grew. The only downside to that draw was the fact that on peg 16, was the former Veterans World Champion and current England Veterans team member, a certain Harry (NT) Billing. To be very honest, no-one like to draw in the same section as the NT.

His level of angling skills is way, way above the ‘Club Angler’ – but yes, he is beatable, we all are, but it happens rarely in our matches.

Under normal circumstances, Harry’s weight of 23kg 740grammes would have been more than enough to take the top spot….but the Juggernaut slipped into top gear and left Harry in his rear view mirror and he obliterated the match with an excellent 30kg 080grammes.

Third place went to one of our two Belgian members, Marnix de Groot (Max) who’s 20kg 920grammes, just about doubled the weight of the runner up in his section, namely Roy “The Professor” Dainty. Max drew favoured peg 32 and made no mistake of the end peg in Section D.

The Professor drew the even more fancied peg 28 and weighed in 10kg 480grammes.

Other section winners were Martin (MF’er’) Fisher on Peg 3 with 13.525 and just beat Terry Stroud on ‘the’ favoured peg 5 who snared 12.525 for the runners-up slot.

The final section fished was on Canal Largo – D section where John (Draw-bag)Waples ran out the very easy winner from peg 36 with 16.225. The battle for the runners-up slot and a ‘brown envelope’ as close as it can ever get for 0.025grammes difference saw Alan Frith just beat Ronnie Arthur with 7kg 050grammes to Ronnie’s 7kg 025grammes.

Our second match in the Seagate Wealth series is on Sunday 1st February.