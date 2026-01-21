Busy weekend for Torrevieja Tennis





Torrevieja Tennis Club enjoyed a very busy weekend of competition, with strong performances in the youth category and in the women’s and men’s veterans’ leagues, as well as receiving special recognition at the Sports Gala organised by the Torrevieja Town Council’s Sports Department.

Provincial Youth League: Semi-final against RCT Español

The club’s youth team played in the provincial semi-finals against RCT Español in a demanding tie that ended in a 4–1 defeat. Despite the result, the team showed great effort and progress, competing at a high level in a decisive stage of the championship.

Women Veterans +50: Hard-fought victory against Club Atlético Montemar

It was an excellent day for the Women Veterans +50 team, who achieved an important 4–1 win against Club Atlético Montemar. The tie was intense, with closely fought matches, and the team continues to move forward confidently in the group stage with a key victory.

Men Veterans +50: Match suspended due to rain

The Men Veterans +50 team was scheduled to play on Sunday in Ibi against Teixereta-Ibi in the Second Division group stage. However, the match was suspended due to rain and will be rescheduled for two weeks’ time.

Sports Gala: Nomination for Women Veterans +35

At the Sports Gala organised by the Torrevieja Town Council, the Women Veterans +35 team was nominated for “Best Team”, in recognition of an outstanding season. The team were champions and reached the Valencian Community Championship final for the third consecutive year. Although they did not win the award, the nomination represents public recognition of their hard work, consistency, and competitive level.

Torrevieja Tennis Club congratulated all its players for their commitment and thanked families, supporters, and collaborators for their continued support.