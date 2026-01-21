Benejúzar Strengthens Security with Comprehensive CCTV System Across the Municipality





Benejúzar, January 20, 2026 – The town of Benejúzarhas significantly enhanced public safety through the installation of smart surveillance cameras at all main access points and strategic locations. The mayor and official responsible for Citizen Security, Mobility, and Traffic, Vicente Cases, presented the new integrated CCTV system, which includes automatic license plate recognition and advanced video analytics, all monitored directly by the Local Police.

The municipality, with a population of around 5,800 inhabitants, now operates 25 new surveillance cameras, in addition to existing cameras at municipal buildings, creating a modern, efficient system to improve public safety. The cameras cover all entry and exit points, urban areas, industrial zones, and rural sectors, including key locations such as Avenida del Segura, Calle Virgen del Pilar, Sierra de Benejúzar access points, sports facilities, IES Benejúzar, Avenida Adolfo Suárez, and industrial areas La Cerámica and Las Palmeras.

The system’s intelligent video analytics can detect and differentiate vehicles (cars, trucks, motorcycles) and pedestrians, identify colors, makes, direction of travel, and license plates, and generate automatic alerts for pre-configured security situations. It also allows searches for vehicles or people by appearance and the management of security alert lists.

A final phase upgrade added a state-of-the-art AI recorder, enabling forensic analysis of footage and integration with the town’s centralized security management software, which allows the Local Police to monitor multiple platforms and smart city services simultaneously.

Mayor Vicente Cases highlighted that the system allows authorities to monitor situations in real time, respond quickly and effectively, and reinforces traffic management and overall safety. He described the project as a strategic investment to create a protected perimeter around Benejúzar, improve mobility oversight, and enhance residents’ peace of mind through technology-driven prevention and control.