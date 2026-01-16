Make This Valentine’s Day Truly Unforgettable at Rosie Maguire’s, Cabo Roig Strip





Celebrate love this Valentine’s Day in the warm, romantic and welcoming surroundings of Rosie Maguire’s on the Cabo Roig Strip, where great food, great music and great company come together for a night to remember.

Treat your special someone to Rosie’s exclusive Valentine’s Menu, carefully created to delight every palate. Choose from four tempting starters, six mouth-watering main courses and four indulgent desserts, all beautifully prepared and served in a relaxed yet romantic setting.

Valentine’s Dining Options

2-course menu: €25 per person

3-course menu: €34 per person

What’s included

A welcome glass of Prosecco on arrival

on arrival One FREE bottle of house wine per couple

Live entertainment to set the perfect mood for a magical evening

Whether you’re planning a romantic dinner for two or a memorable night out with that special person, Rosie Maguire’s is the perfect place to celebrate Valentine’s Day in style.

Booking is essential

+34 601 50 18 20

www.rosiemaguires.com

Love, laughter and a little bit of magic await this Valentine’s Day at Rosie Maguire’s.