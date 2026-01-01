Two Youths Arrested After Brutal Assault on Teenager in Alhama de Murcia





The Guardia Civil has arrested two minors in connection with a serious assault on another underage boy in Alhama de Murcia, an attack that left the victim hospitalised and requiring surgery for severe injuries.

A third minor, aged under 14 and therefore below the age of criminal responsibility, has also been identified as allegedly having taken part in the assault.

The arrests form part of Operation “Alhmand”, launched by the Guardia Civil in the Region of Murcia following a complaint filed by the victim’s mother in October. At the time of the report, the injured teenager was being treated in the Maxillofacial Surgery Unit at Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital in Murcia, where he later underwent surgical intervention.

Investigators from the Guardia Civil’s Judicial Police established that the assault took place in a leisure area of Alhama de Murcia during the town’s patron saint festivities, a period marked by large crowds and late-night celebrations.

The victim remained in hospital for several days and, once discharged, was able to provide a detailed account of the incident. He told officers that he did not know his attackers, a factor that significantly complicated the investigation.

Despite this, a combination of investigative work, intelligence gathering and public cooperation enabled officers to identify three male suspects, all minors. While two were legally liable and subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, the third was confirmed to be under 14 years of age and therefore not criminally accountable under Spanish law.

According to the investigation, the suspects allegedly punched and kicked the victim repeatedly, causing injuries serious enough to require surgical treatment.

The two detained minors have been placed at the disposal of the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office, while the investigation remains open. The Guardia Civil has once again stressed the importance of reporting violence and thanked members of the public for their assistance in helping to resolve the case.