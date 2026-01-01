Benejúzar to Host Charity Concert ‘Light of Humility’ for Hermandad de la Sentencia





The Parish of Nuestra Señora del Rosario in Benejúzar will host the charity concert Luz de Humildad on Sunday, 18 January 2026, at 7:30 pm. The event will be performed by the Agrupación Musical Señor del Monte from Guardamar del Segura, supporting the Hermandad de la Sentencia’s new main religious image.

The concert launches a collaboration agreement between the Benejúzar Town Hall, the Hermandad de la Sentencia, and the musical group. Mayor Vicente Cases, Hermandad president José Luis Mora, and communications delegate Roberto Cases highlighted the cultural, religious, and charitable nature of the event, emphasizing its role in strengthening the town’s cofrade traditions and its link to high-quality processional music.

Under the agreement, the musical group will accompany the Hermandad in all its events throughout 2026, reinforcing a partnership intended to continue in the future. Luz de Humildad will feature a repertoire of harmonic marches, with all donations from ticket sales going directly to fund the new titular image, sculpted by Víctor García Villalgordo. The image will be presented later during Lent.

José Luis Mora stressed the importance of music to the Hermandad’s identity, noting that this partnership enhances the quality of all their events. Roberto Cases highlighted the charitable aspect, describing the parish as a space where music, faith, and generosity come together.

Looking ahead, the Hermandad has planned the Blessing of the new titular image Señor de la Humildad on 7 March during a Solemn Mass, followed by an Extraordinary Procession through the streets of Benejúzar on 8 March.