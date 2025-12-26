Orihuela Approves Its First Staff Structure Plan in Landmark Reform





Orihuela City Council’s Local Government Board has approved the first-ever Relación de Puestos de Trabajo (RPT) — a comprehensive staff structure plan designed to organise municipal personnel in a clear, objective and transparent way.

The decision was announced by Human Resources councillor Agustina Rodríguez, alongside Mayor Pepe Vegara, who described the move as a historic milestone for both the council and its workforce. The RPT is a technical and organisational document that defines all municipal posts, detailing their functions, responsibilities, requirements and pay levels, and is considered a key step towards a more modern, efficient and accountable local administration.

For decades, the absence of such a framework had led to pay inequalities, inconsistent job roles and unclear responsibilities across departments. The newly approved plan aims to correct those imbalances and establish the foundations of a fairer and more coherent internal organisation.

Rodríguez stressed that the RPT serves the general interest, benefiting council employees by providing clarity and stability, while also improving services for residents through better coordination and efficiency. She also underlined that the document is not fixed or final, but a living tool that will evolve as municipal needs and public services change.

Technical work and union backing

The RPT has been drafted entirely by municipal HR and legal services, following a detailed analysis of existing roles and operational needs across departments. Trade unions have participated throughout the process via the General Negotiating Committee and have backed the plan’s approval.

The document includes the creation of new posts and the removal of others that, despite being budgeted, had never been filled. Rodríguez said the reform was “urgent, necessary and long overdue,” adding that the government team was fulfilling a long-standing commitment while strengthening public service standards.

Phased implementation

Following guidance from the central government’s Sub-delegation, the RPT will be rolled out in three phases to ensure a balanced transition and avoid disparities among staff:

Phase 1 (effective immediately): 295 posts in administrative groups A1, A2, C1 and C2, along with existing senior management roles.

295 posts in administrative groups A1, A2, C1 and C2, along with existing senior management roles. Phase 2 (from 1 January): 389 posts covering remaining professional groups, including non-administrative civil servants and labour staff.

389 posts covering remaining professional groups, including non-administrative civil servants and labour staff. Phase 3: Creation of new positions, subject to approval of the municipal budget and ratification by the full council.

The plan also introduces a formal management structure for the first time, with service heads and departmental leadership roles, bringing Orihuela into line with legal requirements for large municipalities and improving internal coordination.

Mayor Pepe Vegara said the approval of the RPT settles a long-standing debt owed to council staff and the proper functioning of the administration. “This is not just about pay,” he said. “It is about giving the council the structure it needs to work more efficiently and deliver better services to residents.”

He praised the HR department and technical staff for their work, adding that the positive impact of the RPT will become increasingly visible in the day-to-day operation of the council.