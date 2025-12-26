Guardia Civil Seizes 112 Kilograms of Illegal Red Prawns in Santa Pola





Santa Pola, December 26, 2025 – The Guardia Civil has confiscated 112.33 kilograms of red prawns that were being illegally caught, stored, and sold in Santa Pola. Authorities have filed multiple sanctions against the owner of the warehouse where the product was discovered.

Agents from the Nature Protection Service (SEPRONA) in Elche reported a 49-year-old Spanish man for numerous violations related to the capture, commercialization, labeling, traceability, and environmental control of red prawns. The investigation began on December 5 during routine inspections near the Port of Santa Pola.

During the operation, officers discovered two individuals purchasing prawns at a warehouse where large quantities of red prawns were stored without meeting legal standards for sale. A detailed inspection revealed that the warehouse owner also operated a fishing vessel, linking him directly to the source of the illegal product.

Authorities found both fresh and frozen red prawns that violated multiple regulations: the catch had not been presented at the first sale in the fish market, was not declared in the ship’s logbook, lacked proper labeling, and could not be traced. The warehouse operator also failed to provide authorization to store seafood products.

The seized prawns, totaling 112 kilograms, have been immobilized and are now under the control of the competent authorities. Corresponding sanction procedures have been forwarded to the Maritime Fishing Section of the Consellería, the Public Health Department, and the Santa Pola Town Hall.

The Guardia Civil issued a warning as demand for seafood rises during the holiday season, often leading to higher prices and potential health risks. Consumers are advised to check product labels carefully, verify storage conditions and expiration dates, and buy only from trusted or established retailers, avoiding unlicensed vendors or suspiciously cheap offers.

This operation highlights ongoing efforts by authorities to ensure seafood safety and protect consumers from illegal and unsafe products.