Torrevieja Youth Department Organizes Ski and Snowboard Trip to Sierra Nevada





Torrevieja, December 19, 2025 — Torrevieja’s Department of Youth has announced the organization of a weekend trip to Sierra Nevada, in the province of Granada, for skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts. The trip will take place from March 6 to 8, 2026, according to Youth Councillor Domingo Paredes Ibáñez.

The initiative, coordinated by the Torrevieja Youth Information and Activity Center (CIAJ), is aimed primarily at young people aged 16 to 35, although it is also open to participants of all ages and families.

The package includes round-trip bus transportation from Torrevieja, accommodation in quadruple rooms at Apartamentos Montegorbea in Pradollano, located next to the Sierra Nevada ski resort, on a half-board basis. Participants will also receive two-day ski passes, on-slope picnic lunches, equipment rental, group ski or snowboard lessons, and insurance coverage. The total cost of the trip is €298 per person.

Places are limited, and interested participants must complete their registration and reservation at the CIAJ by January 31. A minimum of 25 registered participants is required for the trip to take place.

For further information, residents may visit the CIAJ in person or contact the center via phone at 965 714 072, WhatsApp at 606 055 291, email juventud@torrevieja.eu, or through the municipal website at www.torrevieja.es. Registrations for youth courses and activities can also be completed through the Torrevieja City Council’s electronic office at https://torrevieja.sedelectronica.es/.