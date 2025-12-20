Flour Fools, Galloping Messengers and Lucky Grapes





For visitors to Spain, the festive season can be full of surprises. Between Christmas and New Year, ancient religious commemorations blend effortlessly with playful satire, noisy street celebrations and rituals that might seem baffling at first glance. Yet these customs, some centuries old and others born of necessity or humour, form an essential part of Spain’s cultural fabric.

Fire and Folklore in Xixona

In Xixona, best known for its nougat, Christmas traditions take a more elemental form. One of the most striking is “roar les aixames”, or spinning the aixames, practised on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

As night falls, children gather in the main square on Avenida de la Constitución carrying torches made from esparto grass. Parents light the torches, and the children spin them in wide circles, testing their courage and coordination as sparks fly.

Although now largely a playful ritual, the custom dates back to a time when children would walk through the town at night visiting relatives and friends to celebrate the birth of Christ. In return, they received the esgarrinxada — gifts of nougat, walnuts, figs and other sweets. The torches lit their way through the dark streets as they sang a traditional verse:

“The aixames of the Matins,

if they don’t throw walnuts, let them throw figs.”

A Day for Jokes with a Dark Origin

One of the most curious dates in the Spanish calendar is 28 December, known as the Día de los Santos Inocentes — the Day of the Holy Innocents. Its origins lie in a tragic biblical event: the massacre of the children of Bethlehem ordered by King Herod. Over time, however, the day has taken on a very different tone.

Today, it is Spain’s answer to April Fools’ Day, when pranks, jokes and gentle deception are widely accepted. Newspapers run spoof stories, friends trick one another, and the unsuspecting are warned to be on their guard. But in one Valencian town, the tradition goes far beyond practical jokes.

Ibi and the Rule of Flour

In the town of Ibi, 28 December is marked by one of the most anarchic and entertaining fiestas in the region: Els Enfarinats. Long before dawn, a group of locals symbolically seize power, forming a mock government that takes control of the town for the day.

Dressed in eccentric costumes and armed with sacks of flour, eggs and vegetables, the Enfarinats appoint themselves mayor, councillors and officials. Their mission is to parody authority, turning the town upside down through absurd laws that are designed to be broken.

No walking in the sun — or the shade. No smoking. No drinking. No using the pavement or the road. Anyone caught defying these nonsensical rules faces mock fines and a barrage of flour. The “opposition” — representing the real town council — is mercilessly targeted, publicly mocked for promises made and never kept.

By the end of the day, the streets are white with flour and laughter. It is chaotic, noisy and deliberately ridiculous, yet beneath the spectacle lies a tradition of social satire that allows the community to poke fun at power and bureaucracy, if only for a few hours.

A Sacred Ride Through Time in Elche

While Ibi embraces disorder, Elche observes 28 December with solemnity and reverence, commemorating a legend that lies at the heart of the city’s identity.

According to tradition, in the late 14th century a coastguard named Francesc Cantó discovered a small boat stranded on the sands of Tamarit beach near Santa Pola. Inside a chest lay an image of the Virgin Mary. Recognising the importance of his find, Cantó mounted his horse and rode at full speed to Elche to alert the authorities.

The event is re-enacted every year in a ceremony known as La Venida de la Mare de Déu de l’Assumpció. On the morning of 28 December, a rider retraces Cantó’s route, galloping through the streets and proclaiming the news. Hundreds of people follow, escorting the statue as it makes its way to the centre of the city.

The celebration begins early and attracts pilgrims, residents and visitors alike. Roads are closed, crowds gather, and Elche briefly steps back into its medieval past. The event serves as a prelude to the city’s famous August celebrations and the UNESCO-recognised Mystery Play performed in the Basilica of Santa María.

Twelve Grapes and a Race Against the Clock

As December draws to a close, attention turns to Nochevieja, New Year’s Eve, one of the most eagerly anticipated nights of the year. Families and friends gather for long dinners, restaurants offer special menus, and city squares fill with revellers waiting for midnight.

At the heart of the celebration is the ritual of eating twelve grapes, one for each chime of the clock. Swallowing them in time requires concentration and speed, but success promises good luck for the year ahead.

The tradition itself is relatively modern, originating less than a century ago when Spanish grape growers faced an overabundant harvest. What began as a clever marketing solution has since become an unbreakable custom. Many British residents enjoy a double celebration, marking midnight with the Spanish clock and again an hour later on UK time.

Traditions That Bind the Community

From flour-covered streets to galloping messengers, from frantic grape-eating to spinning fire, these festive customs reveal the remarkable diversity of Spanish tradition. They are moments when communities come together — to laugh, to remember, to hope for luck in the coming year.

For newcomers and long-term residents alike, understanding these traditions offers a deeper appreciation of Spain, where history is not confined to books or museums, but lived, celebrated and joyfully reinvented year after year.