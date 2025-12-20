Rojales Panto Packs in Fun, Frolics, and Festive Cheer





The Rojales Pantomime Group recently performed their version of ‘Red Riding Hood and the Three Little Pigs’ at the Cardenal Belluga Theatre from the 11th to the 13th December.

The feedback from the audience was extremely positive with comments saying what a fabulous show it was, the vibrant and colourful costumes were mentioned as well as the great singing and dancing and lots of humour from the larger than life characters led by Granny Gertie, the Dame.

Under the direction of Julia Parker, cast members, back stage crew, sound and lighting and the Front of House all played their part and as a team, they created a magical evening of entertainment.

While everybody enjoyed the challenge of being involved in a pantomime, the biggest reward is hearing the children responding to the characters on stage as they cheered, warned and encouraged the Goodies and booed the Baddies, especially the Big Bad Wolf!

All the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to local charities; the charities and amounts yet to be decided with the donations being presented in the New Year.

Discussions are already under way to prepare for next year´s pantomime; Oh yes they are!