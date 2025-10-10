Civil Guard Shuts Down Illegal Tobacco Sales Point in La Manga del Mar Menor





Cartagena, October 10, 2025 — The Civil Guard in the Region of Murcia has dismantled a clandestine tobacco distribution point in La Manga del Mar Menor (Cartagena), seizing nearly 2,000 packs of contraband cigarettes and a kilo of loose tobacco.

The operation, codenamed Verdiblanco, was launched in July after investigators learned of a warehouse in an industrial area where illegal tobacco sales were allegedly taking place.

During surveillance, officers spotted a man leaving the premises with a bag. When he noticed the police, he attempted to re-enter the warehouse but was intercepted. Inside the bag, agents found 80 packs of cigarettes without official tax seals.

Following this lead, the Civil Guard identified the warehouse operator, who allowed them access to the property. Inside, officers discovered 1,260 cigarette packs of various brands and a kilo of rolling tobacco. Nearby, in the trunk of a vehicle linked to the site, they uncovered another 500 packs.

In total, 1,840 packs of contraband tobacco and one kilo of loose tobacco were confiscated.

Three individuals connected to the operation have been reported under Spain’s Organic Law 12/1995 on the Repression of Smuggling, which penalizes the possession and sale of untaxed or unauthorized tobacco products.

The Civil Guard emphasized that tobacco smuggling undermines legal distribution channels and tax controls, involving the circulation of products without official seals, invoices, or proper authorization.

The successful operation marks the dismantling of what authorities describe as a “significant illegal sales point” in the area.