Pilar de la Horadada Hosts Gastronomy Weekend with Showcookings, Tastings, Workshops, and Tapas Route Awards





Pilar de la Horadada is inviting residents and visitors to a weekend celebrating local and regional gastronomy on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 October at Plaza de la Iglesia, which will become the heart of the town’s culinary flavors, aromas, and traditions.

The two-day event features a wide range of activities suitable for all ages. Highlights include live showcookings by renowned chefs, tastings of local products, interactive workshops, and a gastronomic exhibition showcasing the ingredients, producers, and traditional recipes that define the culinary identity of Pilar de la Horadada.

The weekend will also host the presentation of the 2025 Ruta de la Tapa awards, held from 12 to 21 September, where participants sampled creations from numerous local establishments. Winners will be announced for both the professional jury and the public jury, recognising the best tapas of the route.

“We want gastronomy to be a meeting point for residents and visitors, a way to share culture and enjoy the talent of our local chefs and producers,” said José María Pérez Sánchez, Mayor of Pilar de la Horadada, encouraging everyone to take part in the planned activities.

Restaurants, wineries, and local artisans will also participate, offering tastings and traditional products throughout the weekend.

Event Details:

Dates: Saturday 24 & Sunday 25 October

Saturday 24 & Sunday 25 October Location: Plaza de la Iglesia, Pilar de la Horadada

Plaza de la Iglesia, Pilar de la Horadada Times: 17:00–24:00 (Saturday), 10:30–20:00 (Sunday)

All activities are free until capacity is reached. The full programme can be viewed at www.gastropilar.com.