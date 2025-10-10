Are you a British retiree living in Orihuela Costa? I’d love to hear your story





Raquel Gil Monllor, a researcher at the University of Alicante, is conducting a study on the experiences of British retirees living in Orihuela Costa. The research explores how life in the Alicante area has changed post-Brexit, focusing on adaptation, community connections, and the sense of “home” among British residents.

The study aims to provide a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities faced by British retirees in Spain, with the goal of informing initiatives to improve community life and integration.

Interviews are friendly, face-to-face conversations lasting around one hour, conducted in English and completely confidential. They can take place at participants’ homes, in quiet public venues, or at the University of Alicante. Participation is entirely voluntary.

The research is seeking British men and women aged 65 and over who are retired, from any professional background. Those willing to share their experiences can contact Raquel Gil Monllor via email at raquel.gil1@ua.es.

For further context, Raquel has co-authored a study published in the Revista Española de Investigaciones Sociológicas (REIS), which examines the evolution of British migration to Spain since Brexit, particularly regarding challenges that impact transnational life projects. The article can be accessed here.