“Cod Almighty! Another Sizzling Levante Lunch”





Mid-September and still hotter than a jalapeño in a sauna — yes, that’s the weather report, not the chef’s special. The poor cod didn’t stand a chance; it was well and truly fried!

Another top-notch lunch with our Levante crew, this time courtesy of Marina Sol Restaurant and our culinary heroes Charlie and Michelle. A round of applause to Jean, the mastermind who wrangled phones, emails, and possibly a carrier pigeon to get us all together. And of course, Nicola, our very own “Raffle Queen” — rumour has it she can make a book of tickets vanish faster than one of hubby Carl’s pints on a hot day.

This time the raffle proceeds go to MABS Mar Menor, in memory of our dear friend and former member Bernie Hall. Bernie was always first in line when it came to signing up for these gatherings, and while he’ll be missed around the table, he’ll always be part of the laughter and stories we share.