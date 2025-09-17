Orihuela Council and Vega Baja Hospital coordinate final plans for access, mobility, and safety improvements





Orihuela Mayor Pepe Vegara chaired a meeting with the management of Vega Baja Hospital to review the final stage of renovation works and jointly plan improvements in accessibility, mobility, and safety around the hospital. The meeting included municipal health and urban planning officials as well as the hospital’s director and technical staff.

Discussions focused on reorganising hospital access points, creating new and overflow parking areas, and improving traffic flow around the site, with an emphasis on functionality, accessibility, and safety for patients, staff, and visitors.

Another key measure addressed was the construction of a stormwater tank to manage heavy rainfall and reduce flood risk, strengthening the hospital’s resilience in emergencies.

Mayor Vegara stressed the importance of coordinated planning to ensure the hospital not only has modernised facilities but also safe, well-designed access. Both the City Council and hospital management agreed to continue holding technical meetings in the coming weeks to move forward with these projects.