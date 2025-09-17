Almoradí Ends Contract with Cleaning Company After Staff Go Unpaid for Two Months





The Almoradí City Council has urgently intervened after the company responsible for cleaning municipal buildings failed to pay its employees for two consecutive months and ignored their requests for answers.

In response, the Council has terminated the company’s contract, seized its security deposit, and introduced immediate measures to protect both the affected staff and public services.

Through the Department of Social Services, personalized support has been provided to the ten workers involved. The City Council has also taken the step of directly hiring them to ensure their job security, safeguard their livelihoods, and guarantee proper cleaning across municipal buildings, including schools and sports facilities.

This decision has allowed public services to continue without disruption—municipal swimming pools operated safely during the summer, and schools reopened in September under optimal hygiene and health conditions.

Looking ahead, the Council has confirmed that a new cleaning tender is already being prepared to provide long-term stability to this essential service and to secure the jobs of the employees who have carried out this work for years.