Murcia to Revaccinate 150,000 At-Risk People Against Pneumococcus





The Region of Murcia has launched a booster campaign to protect around 150,000 residents against pneumococcus, becoming the first Spanish community to implement this measure.

The revaccination targets people over 65 and minors with chronic illnesses who were immunized five or more years ago. The new dose, administered at health centers, uses the polysaccharide vaccine, which offers longer-lasting protection and a stronger response in older and immunosuppressed patients.

Pneumococcal disease—caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae—can lead to pneumonia, meningitis, and sepsis, and poses a higher risk to the elderly, young children, and people with chronic or immune-related conditions.

Murcia has been steadily expanding its pneumococcal vaccination program since the early 2000s, introducing improved vaccines over time. The current use of the 20-valent conjugate vaccine, now authorized for all ages, ensures broader protection. With this new booster campaign, Murcia joins countries like Canada and the U.S. in offering one of the most advanced pneumococcal vaccination schedules.