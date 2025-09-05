Guardia Civil Arrests Man in New Camper Van Fraud Case





Ibi, Spain – September 4, 2025 — The Guardia Civil has arrested a man in Ibi on suspicion of five new counts of fraud linked to the sale of camper vans. The arrest marks the second phase of “Operation Campis,” which began in July when the same suspect was detained in connection with at least ten fraudulent sales.

Investigators from the Guardia Civil’s Ibi station uncovered five additional victims in Valencia, Tarragona, Las Palmas, and the Balearic Islands. According to police, the suspect repeatedly used the same method: advertising vans online with the promise of camper conversions that were never carried out.

Contracts presented to buyers showed serious irregularities, including missing signatures and absent delivery dates. To further obscure his activity, the suspect allegedly used bank accounts in other people’s names and, in some cases, offered the same vehicle to multiple victims.

Authorities say the man had prior experience in the camper van industry and had even established a legal company in May to trade in vehicles and accessories. On August 13, following the collection of new evidence, officers detained him and seized three vans from a workshop. The vehicles contained worthless materials, with no sign that conversion work had ever begun.

The suspect appeared before Court of Instruction No. 2 in Ibi, which released him on precautionary measures. The investigation remains ongoing, and the Guardia Civil has not ruled out the possibility of additional victims.

Police are urging anyone who suspects they may have been defrauded in this scheme to contact the Guardia Civil station in Ibi at 966 553 521.

The Guardia Civil also reminded the public of key precautions to avoid fraud:

Be wary of offers that seem too good to be true.

Verify the reliability of online sales platforms.

Request written information before making payments.

Ensure contracts clearly state all conditions, including signatures, dates, and delivery terms.

Make traceable payments and always request an invoice.

Report suspected fraud quickly, providing as much detail as possible.

For more information, the Guardia Civil’s Alicante press office can be reached at 96 514 56 60, extension 0610012.