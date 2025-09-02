Torrevieja Rejects €9,000 Compensation Claim Over Park Fence Accident





The Torrevieja City Council has denied a €9,000 compensation request from a man who claimed he was injured after jumping the perimeter fence of Doña Sinforosa Park, where he said he had been locked in.

The incident occurred on June 10, 2024. According to the council, police found the man outside the park fence “in a state of intoxication” and noted that the park’s 9:30 p.m. closing time was clearly displayed at the entrance and on the municipal website. Officials stressed it was the claimant’s responsibility to leave before closing.

Municipal reports also indicated there was no proof the man had been inside the park or that he had scaled the fence to exit. In similar cases, police explained, individuals usually call local officers to reopen the gates, but the man did not.

The City Council rejected the claim on grounds of lack of evidence and user negligence. While dozens of such liability claims are filed each year—mostly for falls, pavement damage, or vehicle incidents—many are dismissed, though complainants retain the right to pursue them in court.