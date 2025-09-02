Fuel Prices Drop, Offering Relief After Summer Holidays





As workers return to their routines after the summer break, they are finding a small but welcome relief at the pump. Fuel prices have fallen to their lowest point of the summer, cutting the cost of filling a tank by €2–3 compared with early August, when prices peaked during the holiday getaway season.

According to data from the Diesel o Gasolina portal, the average price of 95-octane gasoline in Alicante province now stands at €1.50 per litre, while diesel averages €1.39. This means filling a standard 55-liter tank is currently almost €2 cheaper for gasoline drivers and €3 cheaper for diesel users than just a month ago.

The year began with gradual declines in fuel costs, but international tensions, particularly U.S. involvement in the conflict between Iran and Israel, triggered sharp fluctuations in oil markets from late June. Prices surged to summer highs in early August, forcing drivers to pay the most since April. In recent weeks, however, the trend has reversed.

Since January, gasoline has fallen around 3.8% and diesel 3.15%. Compared with the historic highs of June 2022, when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent prices soaring, gasoline is now nearly 30% cheaper and diesel about 25% lower.

Spain continues to enjoy more favourable prices than much of Europe. The EU average price for gasoline stands at €1.61 per Liter and diesel at €1.52, rising further in the eurozone to €1.66 and €1.55 respectively. By contrast, Alicante drivers are currently paying averages of €1.51 for gasoline and €1.42 for diesel, keeping Spain below the European benchmark.