PSOE Criticizes Neglect of Cabo Roig’s Blue Trail





Orihuela Costa, August 25, 2025.

The Socialist Party (PSOE) of Orihuela has strongly criticized the state of neglect of the Sendero Azul of Cabo Roig, a coastal trail that was awarded the prestigious “Blue Trail” distinction in 2021. Despite its status as a tourist attraction, the path is now in visible disrepair, raising both safety concerns for visitors and reputational risks for the municipality.

According to PSOE councilor María García, the trail has “lost the splendor” that earned it the recognition. She highlighted a series of issues: overgrown shrubs encroaching on the path, uncollected dog waste, overflowing bins, and deteriorating street furniture. Many railings are broken or unstable, posing serious safety hazards, while the overall condition of the promenade reflects long-term neglect.

One of the most pressing concerns is a rockslide in early August, which left sections of the cliffs unstable. Although the largest boulder was removed, authorities only installed temporary fencing as a precaution, without further geological review or reinforcement. García stressed that this is particularly worrying since the cliffs had already been stabilized in 2017 to prevent accidents.

The criticism intensified after a guided tourist walk was held on August 23 along the very same route, despite its poor condition. García questioned how such an event could take place without even minimal cleaning, pruning, or repairs.

The PSOE blames the local government, specifically the Departments of Tourism and Coastal Affairs, both managed by Vox, for failing to take action. García noted that despite having budget allocations, no significant improvements have been carried out by Councilor for Beaches, Antonio Mestre. She has formally requested details of investments and works undertaken, but claims to have received no reply.

Beyond its symbolic value as a Blue Trail, Cabo Roig’s path is also one of the few routes connecting Orihuela’s beaches, making its deterioration both a practical and strategic issue. García warned that neglecting such a vital space not only risks the loss of its Blue Trail status but also threatens the safety of users and undermines the tourist image of Orihuela Costa.

The PSOE insists that maintaining Cabo Roig’s trail should be a municipal priority, emphasizing that proper upkeep is essential for protecting both public safety and the region’s reputation as a tourist destination.