Civil Guard Arrests Suspected Perpetrator of Ten Burglaries in Los Alcázares





The suspect was arrested twice in just a matter of days for similar crimes.

He used blunt objects to break doors and windows of restaurants, cafés, and shops.

Murcia, August 26, 2025. The Civil Guard in the Region of Murcia has carried out Operation “Handel 25” in Los Alcázares, an investigation launched to clarify a series of burglaries committed in local businesses. The operation has so far led to the identification, location, and arrest of a young man as the alleged perpetrator.

Investigators from the Civil Guard have so far solved around ten burglaries targeting hospitality venues and businesses, though they do not rule out that the number could rise.

The investigation began earlier this summer after a noticeable increase in forced entries at public establishments in Los Alcázares, which had caused concern among local business owners.

Technical inspections and investigative work allowed officers to gather significant evidence regarding both the suspect’s methods and his identity.

Modus operandi: In each case, the suspect broke into establishments by smashing doors or glass windows, typically using large blunt objects such as stones or paving blocks. The burglaries all took place in the early hours of the morning. The suspect concealed his face with a hood to avoid recognition.

The main targets were restaurants, cafés, and retail businesses, some of which were hit several times within a short period. Stolen items included cash registers, mobile phones, and alcoholic beverages.

In one incident, an alarm system detected an intrusion at a premises in the town center. Civil Guard patrols, together with Los Alcázares Local Police, quickly set up a perimeter, leading to the arrest of a young man who bore injuries consistent with climbing a wall and fence. His appearance also matched that of the prime suspect.

After sufficient evidence was gathered, the young man was taken into custody and brought before the court as the alleged perpetrator of burglary with force.

However, just 11 days later, another burglary was committed at a restaurant in Los Alcázares, followed three days later by yet another break-in at municipal facilities. Civil Guard investigators linked the same individual to these additional crimes, leading to his second arrest as the alleged perpetrator of further burglaries.

Operation “Handel 25” has so far clarified ten burglaries, but the investigation remains open, and further connections to other crimes of a similar nature are not ruled out.