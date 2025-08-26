Torrevieja Councillors to Debate Motion Opposing Construction of a Second Desalination Plant





Torrevieja, August 26, 2025. The Popular Party (PP) municipal group in Torrevieja has submitted a motion for debate in the next plenary session opposing the construction of a new desalination plant in the city.

The proposal follows the announcement made last May by Francisco Lucas, secretary general of the Socialist Party in the Region of Murcia, and later confirmed by Diana Morant, minister in the Spanish Government and secretary general of the PSPV. The planned facility would have a production capacity of 100 hm³.

According to the motion, the PP group argues that Torrevieja already hosts the largest desalination plant in Europe, which is currently being expanded from 80 to 120 hm³ of annual production. They also note limited availability of suitable land that would not interfere with other municipal needs, such as the planned expansion of the University Hospital or the enlargement of the municipal cemetery.

In addition to rejecting the new project, the motion calls on the Ministry for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge and the public company Acuamed to complete works still pending for 15 years on the Dique de Poniente promenade, and to begin improvement projects awaiting tender in the Acequión neighborhood and along the Los Náufragos and Lo Ferrís pathways.

If approved, the agreement would be forwarded to the Ministry for Ecological Transition, the Valencian Government Delegation, the Segura Hydrographic Confederation, Acuamed, and the Valencian regional department of Environment, Infrastructure, and Territory.

The PP municipal group maintains that the proposal for a second desalination plant is unnecessary given existing infrastructure, while the central government defends it as part of its broader water policy.