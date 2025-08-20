Man Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Nightclub Bouncer in Almoradí





• Victim sustained life-threatening injuries and required emergency surgery

• Suspect, 45, was eventually tracked down and jailed

Vega Baja, August 20, 2025 — The Civil Guard has arrested a 45-year-old man accused of attempted murder after allegedly shooting a nightclub bouncer in the Vega Baja area. The incident, which occurred on July 1, left the victim with severe abdominal injuries that required urgent surgery.

According to investigators, the suspect had been removed from the venue earlier that night. When he returned hours later and was again denied entry, he allegedly pulled out a firearm, shot the doorman at close range, and fled in a car.

The investigation, led by the Judicial Police Unit of Alicante and the Almoradí team, quickly focused on the suspect. Officers determined that the getaway vehicle belonged to a family member, helping them identify the alleged shooter.

Raids were later carried out in Murcia, where the man was believed to be hiding. Although he had already fled the residence, investigators continued their search. On July 30, the suspect—who has several prior convictions—was finally located and arrested in Almoradí.

He was brought before Orihuela’s Court of Instruction No. 1, which ordered his immediate imprisonment.