Armed Robber Arrested After Violent Hold-Up in Santa Pola Supermarket





Santa Pola (Alicante), August 19, 2025 — The Civil Guard has arrested a man accused of carrying out two violent robberies inside a supermarket in Santa Pola. One customer was injured during the attack, and the suspect has since been remanded in custody without bail.

The incident took place when the assailant entered the store disguised with a cap and sunglasses, pretending to be a regular customer. After purchasing an item at the checkout, he pulled out a concealed handgun and pointed it at the cashier, demanding the contents of the till.

Before fleeing, he violently snatched a gold chain and pendant from a woman waiting in line, leaving her injured. Although the cashier managed to press the store’s panic button three times, the robber escaped with cash and stolen items.

Thanks to witness descriptions and public cooperation, investigators quickly identified the suspect, a man with a criminal record for similar offenses. He was eventually located and arrested in an abandoned house.

The Civil Guard recovered the stolen gold jewellery, which had been sold to a local pawn shop, as well as clothing worn during the robbery and the weapon used, later discovered by a hiker in the Santa Pola mountains.

The suspect, along with the recovered evidence, was brought before a judge in Elche, who ordered his provisional imprisonment without bail.

The investigation remains open as authorities work to determine whether he may be linked to other similar crimes in the area.