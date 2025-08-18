Alicante Province Sizzles as Temperatures Soar Above 45°C





The province of Alicante felt like an oven this Monday, with temperatures in Orihuela surpassing 45°C. The highest readings of the heat wave were recorded in the Vega Baja and Alto Vinalopó regions, well above 40°C, as the scorching weather reached its peak on the final day before relief is expected midweek. Orihuela recorded a high of 45.2°C, with a wind chill pushing the perceived temperature to 48°C—a blazing farewell to what may have been the hottest night on record in the province.

According to the Avamet network, other maximum temperatures included Crevillent at 43.5°C, Bigastro 44.1°C, Cox 43.7°C, Villena and Almoradí 42.9°C, Albatera and Redován 42.8°C, Hondón de las Nieves 42.2°C, Aspe 41.7°C, and Beneixama 41.6°C. The Aemet network also reported Elche at 42°C, Pinoso 41.7°C, Novelda 41.4°C, Alcoy 40.7°C, Alicante 39°C, and Xàbia 39°C.

Monday saw an orange alert in the northern areas and a red alert in the south of the province, marking the climax of a heat wave driven by an African air mass. Looking ahead, scattered storms may appear in the coming days, though initially, they are not expected to bring significant rainfall.

Temperature Forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday

Aemet predicts cloudy intervals for Tuesday, accompanied by a significant drop in highs, which will settle around 35°C. Light, variable winds will dominate, shifting to easterly in the afternoon, with occasional gusts in the northern interior.

Wednesday will bring similar cloud cover, with scattered showers in the morning and thunderstorms in the northern mountains in the afternoon, possibly spreading to other areas. Temperatures are expected to decline slightly, with moderate northeasterly winds along the coast and light, variable winds inland, tending easterly by afternoon with occasional gusts.

Maximum temperatures in the Valencian Community will continue to peak until 5:00 p.m. this Monday, with Vega Baja and Alto Vinalopó bearing the brunt of the heat, according to Avamet.