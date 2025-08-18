Orihuela Families Celebrate the End of Summerwith a Splash at the Water Palace





For the second year in a row, and following last summer’s successful aquatic party, the Water Palace will once again turn into a hub of family fun to mark the end of the season.

On Friday, August 29, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the outdoor pool at the Water Palace will transform into “a space for aquatic fun to bid farewell to summer with the whole family,” said Mª Carmen Portugal, Councilor for Family Affairs. She emphasized that “with this party, we aim to offer local families an opportunity to enjoy time together before the usual school-year activities begin.”

Attendees can expect music, water games, slides, and inflatables—both in the pool and on land for the little ones. “Trained monitors will supervise all activities to ensure everyone’s safety,” added Portugal.

Admission grants access to the pool and all the fun activities arranged by the Family Council, giving every member of the family a chance to enjoy a festive, splash-filled morning together.