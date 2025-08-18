Civil Guard Busts Bullas Crime Trio in Daring Robbery Crackdown





Murcia, August 18, 2025 – A violent crime spree in Bullas came to an abrupt halt this week as the Civil Guard arrested three local suspects in a dramatic crackdown on theft and assault.

The trio—two men and a woman, all with previous criminal records—are accused of snatching jewellery, attacking victims, and ransacking homes. One unlucky victim even ended up injured after a brazen daylight robbery in the town centre.

Authorities began investigating after spotting a string of robberies in both public streets and private residences. In one case, the robbers ambushed a pedestrian, violently grabbing jewellery and attempting to steal her handbag. The victim required medical treatment for injuries sustained during the attack.

Meanwhile, another house in Bullas was broken into with force, and cash and jewellery were stolen. Thanks to a thorough sweep of local gold shops, investigators tracked down some of the stolen loot in a nearby town.

The Civil Guard pieced together the evidence and quickly zeroed in on the three suspects. A coordinated operation led to their arrest, bringing an end to their crime wave.

The recovered jewellery has been returned to its rightful owners, and the trio now faces serious charges for violent robbery, theft with force, and causing injuries.

Bullas residents can breathe a little easier—at least for now.