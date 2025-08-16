Tragedy on the Coast: Elderly Swimmer Drowns in Santa Pola





An 87-year-old man lost his life at Levante Beach in Santa Pola Friday morning, after being pulled from the water unresponsive. Emergency services rushed to the scene around 11:00 a.m., and a SAMU medical team performed CPR and other lifesaving measures, but sadly, the man could not be revived.

The incident adds to a grim string of drownings in the province this month. Earlier in August, a 21-year-old man drowned in a swimming pool in Calp, a 76-year-old also died in a pool, and another swimmer perished at a Calp beach. Authorities also recovered a body from a cove in Torrevieja, highlighting the dangers both in the sea and in pools.

Emergency services continue to stress the importance of vigilance near water. According to the regional ministry, drowning is the second leading cause of accidental death in children, particularly in private pools, and can happen in as little as 40 seconds.

Preventive tips include never swimming alone, supervising children, avoiding diving from heights, waiting after meals before swimming, and heeding all safety rules, even in lifeguarded areas. Authorities urge locals and tourists alike to remain alert to avoid further tragedies.