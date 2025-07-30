Friday Nights: The Prime Time for Home Burglaries, According to Security Report





Key Findings from the Securitas Direct Security Observatory 2025 Report:

Friday evenings between 8:00 PM and 9:00 PM are the most common time for residential break-ins.

are the most common time for residential break-ins. Houses, villas, and townhouses are twice as likely to be targeted as apartments.

are to be targeted as apartments. Burglaries are 16% more likely to occur on holidays compared to weekdays.

compared to weekdays. There is a noticeable shift of intrusions toward isolated areas —such as roads, industrial estates, and rural properties—due to stronger urban security measures.

—such as roads, industrial estates, and rural properties—due to stronger urban security measures. Bars and restaurants are targeted most often during the early morning hours , especially Wednesdays between 2:00 AM and 3:00 AM .

are targeted most often during the , especially . Human involvement remains essential: while use of tech is growing, 54% of people only trust AI with human supervision, and just 12% would trust a robot alone.

Burglars Prefer Friday Evenings

Madrid, July 30, 2025 – According to the latest report from the Securitas Direct Security Observatory, Friday nights between 8:00 PM and 9:00 PM are the most common time for burglaries in Spanish homes. The findings are based on real alarm activations and verified intrusions handled by the company’s Alarm Monitoring Center (CRA).

While intrusions occur daily—most often between 8:00 PM and 11:00 PM—weekends and holidays show a clear spike, with Friday standing out as the riskiest day.

Experts attribute this trend to several factors:

Lower visibility on the streets during the evening

Greater chance that homes are unoccupied or residents are asleep

Increased likelihood of houses being empty on holidays—16% higher risk than weekdays

In contrast, Mondays report the fewest break-ins, according to the study titled “Home and Business Security in Spain.”

Houses and Villas Face Higher Risk

Detached homes like villas and townhouses are twice as likely to be targeted as apartments. These types of properties typically have more vulnerable access points, such as:

Garages

Rear doors

Patios

Multiple windows

However, there is a growing trend of attempted intrusions in apartment buildings as well.

Shift to More Isolated Areas

Securitas Direct also notes a shift in intrusion hotspots from urban zones to more remote locations like:

Country roads

Industrial estates

Farmland and rural properties

This change is largely due to the increased deployment of security measures in urban spaces, which has made cities less vulnerable. In contrast, rural or industrial areas often lack:

Adequate lighting

Neighboring surveillance

Law enforcement presence

Difficult escape routes for intruders

Data based on the number of real alarm activations and confirmed intrusions handled by the Securitas Direct Alarm Monitoring Centre (CRA). Time period analyzed: 2024.

Businesses Targeted in the Early Hours

When it comes to commercial properties, the burglary patterns differ. The most common time for break-ins is between 1:00 AM and 4:00 AM, with the highest concentration on Wednesdays from 2:00 AM to 3:00 AM.

Bars, pubs, and restaurants are particularly vulnerable— nearly twice as likely to be broken into as offices or warehouses.

are particularly vulnerable— to be broken into as offices or warehouses. Criminals target these hours when businesses are closed, and streets are quiet and dark.

Securitas Direct reports that businesses are almost four times more likely to be targeted than residential homes.

Technology Use Rises, but People Still Matter

Security awareness continues to grow, with 85.3% of Spaniards now using some form of security system year-round—a 1.5 percentage point increase from the previous year.

Installed home security measures and their year-over-year usage trends. Source: Securitas Direct Observatory – “Home and Business Security” 2025 Report.

Notable trends in security measures:

Monitored alarm systems (CRA-connected) rose by 2.4 points to cover 22.7% of homes and businesses

rose by 2.4 points to cover of homes and businesses Smart technologies like video cameras , smart locks , and camera doorbells are on the rise

like , , and are on the rise Traditional solutions like barred windows and anti-bumping locks are seeing a decline

However, human trust remains a key factor:

54% of people only trust AI when it’s paired with human oversight

Only 12% would entrust their security to robots alone

About Securitas Direct

Securitas Direct, part of Verisure Group, is a leading provider of security solutions for individuals, homes, and small businesses. The company operates the largest and most advanced Alarm Monitoring Center in Europe, based in Madrid and Cornellà de Llobregat, with over 2,000 professionals overseeing more than 20 million connected devices in Spain.

Authorized by Spain’s Ministry of the Interior and listed in the National Register of Private Security, Securitas Direct collaborates closely with law enforcement to maintain one of the highest levels of public safety in the world.

Verisure operates in 17 countries with over 29,000 employees protecting more than 5.7 million clients worldwide.