Orihuela to Open Registration for Summer Schools on May 23





The Orihuela Department of Education, will open the registration period for the 2025 Summer School from May 23 to May 30. The initiative aims to support families in balancing work and childcare during the school holidays, while providing children with high-quality educational and recreational activities.

This year’s Summer School will offer a total of 1,000 places. Of these, 200 will be fully subsidized by the Department of Social Welfare, based on the socioeconomic status of the families. The remaining 800 spots will be offered at a reduced rate, with final prices depending on the registration period.

The program will be managed by Diverty School, a local company specializing in educational leisure activities for children. The contract, covering the next three years with a potential two-year extension, is valued at €621,895.43. “After overcoming administrative challenges in previous years, we are pleased to announce that the Summer School is now moving forward with full guarantees,” said Vicente Pina, Councillor for Education.

Diverty School will deploy a qualified team including 10 educators with degrees in Teaching, Social Education or Pedagogy, 10 technicians in Sociocultural Animation or Early Childhood Education, and 5 additional monitors with expertise in Physical Education.

The Summer School will run from June 23 to August 14 and will be held at various locations across Orihuela city, outlying districts, and Orihuela Costa, depending on local demand.

Alfonso García Díaz, technical coordinator at Diverty School, emphasized the company’s extensive experience in the educational sector, with more than 15 years of operation in municipalities across Alicante and Valencia provinces. “We are committed to offering the children of Orihuela, its surrounding areas, and the coast an exceptional summer school experience. Our team is highly qualified and our program is well-rounded. Our main goal is to ensure the children are happy and that families feel supported,” he said.

To ensure smooth communication with families, the company will use direct channels such as Telegram to provide continuous and personalized updates on activities. “From day one, we’ll be attentive to any suggestions or needs parents may have,” García added.

Detailed information about the registration process, required documentation, and criteria for financial assistance will be available on the Orihuela City Council’s website and at the Department of Education.