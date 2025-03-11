San Javier Gears Up for Iconic Jazz Festival with Final Preparations Underway





San Javier is finalizing preparations for the upcoming edition of its Jazz Festival, one of the most iconic summer events in the municipality. The City Council is now in search of a company that will be responsible for providing the necessary services and equipment for the concerts.

Given that the San Javier International Jazz Festival is an annual event, its organization requires the hiring of specific services and supplies that are essential for production.

As the City Council lacks the material and human resources needed for its execution and considering that these services are only required for a short period, outsourcing is necessary.

The festival typically lasts for about a month, running from late June to late July, with concerts taking place on various days throughout that period.

Each edition includes 14 concert nights, primarily held at the Municipal Auditorium in Parque Almansa, the Winter Theatre, and three outdoor locations, including Puerto Tomás Maestre, Plaza de España in San Javier, and Explanada Barnuevo in Santiago de la Ribera. In some editions, an additional concert night may be scheduled at the Winter Theatre.

The contract for festival services is initially set for one year, covering the 2025 edition, with the possibility of renewal for two more years, extending the agreement until 2027.

The company awarded the contract will be responsible for providing the necessary equipment, transporting it to the concert venues, and handling setup and teardown.

Technical assistance will be included, ensuring that each performance has two technicians on-site per concert night. All equipment must be fully assembled and in working order before soundchecks begin and must be removed immediately after each concert.

On nights featuring two consecutive performances, the equipment for the first act must be promptly removed or repositioned to allow for a smooth transition, ensuring the second performance starts without unnecessary delays.

Additionally, the contractor will be responsible for coordinating with musicians’ representatives regarding the specific equipment required for each concert.

Given the significance of the piano in jazz, the contract outlines a specialized piano service. This includes the rental of a Steinway & Sons grand piano, model D or a similar instrument, for performances at the Parque Almansa Auditorium and the Winter Theatre.

For outdoor concerts at Plaza de España, Explanada Barnuevo, and Puerto Tomás Maestre, a medium grand piano will be provided.

Beyond these technical and logistical requirements, the contract also covers additional services essential to the festival’s success.

These include graphic design, video editing, website maintenance, hotel accommodations, personnel and equipment transportation, printing of programs and posters, on-site event staff, catering services, and the provision of staging and barriers.

With these preparations underway, San Javier is ensuring that the upcoming International Jazz Festival will continue to be a highlight of the summer season.