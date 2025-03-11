Alicante Province put on Yellow Weather Alert Due to Coastal Phenomena





Aemet and Emergencies 112 have issued the warning for the southern coastline of the province.

The yellow alert returns to Alicante for another week. The Spanish Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has activated this warning for the southern coastline of the province due to weather conditions.

The national Miteco agency has forecast gusts of southwest winds reaching force seven, with speeds between 50 and 60 kilometers per hour.

In addition, they warn of waves expected to hit the Alicante coastline, reaching heights of between two and three meters during the morning of Tuesday, March 11.

Four regions are affected by this yellow alert from Aemet, which is also in effect on the Emergencies 112 service of the Generalitat. These are: La Marina Baixa, L’Alacantí, Bajo Vinalopó, and Vega Baja.

Municipalities in Alicante on Yellow Alert

L’Alfàs del Pi

Benidorm

Finestrat

La Vila Joiosa

El Campello

Alicante

Elche

Santa Pola

Guardamar del Segura

Torrevieja

Orihuela

Pilar de la Horadada

These twelve municipalities have had the yellow alert active since early morning, with the warning expected to lift after 2:00 PM on Tuesday.

Rain and Temperature Drop in Alicante Province

Aemet has also issued a warning for upcoming storms that will bring unstable weather to the province. After the passage of “Jana,” other weather events will bring rainy periods later in the week, especially in the last few days.

A temperature drop is expected to follow the bad weather. Although temperatures will rise a few degrees on Tuesday, they are forecast to drop again starting Wednesday, with snow possible in the mountains of Alicante.

The rain could return by midnight on Wednesday, due to fronts associated with Atlantic storms. Significant rainfall and thunderstorms are expected by Thursday.

Aemet has also emphasized that rain will be widespread on Friday, with snow levels dropping to between 1,000 and 1,400 meters on Saturday in Alicante.