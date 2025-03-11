Vic Smith Claims La Marina win at Alicante





La Marina Golf Society arrived in Alicante prepared for wet weather conditions, as various regions in Spain were experiencing flooding and weather warnings.

However, these concerns proved to be unfounded as we enjoyed fair weather throughout the day, with precipitation occurring only late in the afternoon.

Despite Alicante’s tee boxes being largely devoid of grass, several impressive scores were recorded, with two-thirds of players achieving 30 points or more.

The presentation took place at the Sports Complex, where the Captain, Alan Craig, began by welcoming new member Gordon (Jock) Reeves to his first game with the society.

Alan continued with the announcement of winners as follows:

· Nearest the pin on hole 3: Vic Smith

· Nearest the pin on hole 6: Alan Craig

· Nearest the pin on hole 12: Anita Stokes

· Nearest the pin on hole 17: Paul McCabe

There were no 2s recorded today; therefore, the 2s pot will roll over again for the third time to El Plantio on March 20th, with the first tee at 10:00 AM for the Scandinavian Cup.

Members are reminded that the presentation for this game will take place later that evening at Bar 13 from 7:30 PM.

Several match play games occurred at Alicante, with Dave Slightam defeating Alan Craig 4-2; Mike Cunningham defeating Gordon Thursfield 2-1; and Vic Smith defeating Iain Lyall 5-4.

The results of today’s Stableford competition are as follows:

Sue Lyall in third place with 39 points (handicap 37),

Gerry McCabe in second place with 41 points (handicap 26),

The winner on a card play-off, also with 41 points (handicap 33), Vic Smith.

Congratulations to all the winners. For more information please check on lamarinagolfsociety.eu.