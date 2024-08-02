



Staff working for the private security firm that operates at Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez airport are continuing their strikes throughout August, having recommenced the industrial action this week.

The CCOO, USO, CSIF and UGT trade unions called on the more than 290 workers to a mobilisation with partial strikes planned which started on Wednesday, and will continue on 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 18th, 30th and 31st of August, due to the lack of agreement with the company that is the concessionaire of the airport security service.

Therefore, those who plan to travel by plane during these holidays should arrive at the airport with extra time to pass the control in time.

The planned hours of strikes will be one hour in the morning (from 08:30 to 09:30) and one hour in the afternoon (from 18:00 to 19:00).